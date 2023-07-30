Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.40%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

