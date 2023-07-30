Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 134.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,925,000 after purchasing an additional 137,709 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 29.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,171.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $302.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average of $276.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $323.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

