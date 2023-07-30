Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $149.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

