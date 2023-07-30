Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Zebra Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZBRA opened at $299.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $365.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

