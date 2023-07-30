Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.