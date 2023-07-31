10,100 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of News by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in News by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in News by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in News by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $19.38 on Monday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.