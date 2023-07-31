10,243 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,243 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,742 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.