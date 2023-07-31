12,663 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,061,000 after acquiring an additional 138,563 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $108.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

