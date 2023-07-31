1,375 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $137,604,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $446.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.85.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

