1,924 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $114.61 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

