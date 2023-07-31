20,026 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.16.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

