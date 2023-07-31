2,487 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.