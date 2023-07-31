3,451 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

