4,169 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.9% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.43 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

