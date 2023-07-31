60,152 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,152 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UBS Group by 192.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group Profile

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

