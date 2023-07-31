Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Up 9.6% in July

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aadi Bioscience

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $39,457.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,826,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,363.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,163 shares of company stock valued at $411,300. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. Alerce Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,234,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 183,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $5.36 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 329.56%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.