Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $14.89 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

