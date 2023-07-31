Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raises Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Activision Blizzard has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Activision Blizzard has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

