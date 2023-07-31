Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $528.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.