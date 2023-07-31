Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

AFBI opened at $13.70 on Monday. Affinity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFBI. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

