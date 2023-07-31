Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Affinity Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %
AFBI opened at $13.70 on Monday. Affinity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.
Affinity Bancshares Company Profile
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
