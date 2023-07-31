AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

