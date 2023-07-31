AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 585.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,503.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,369.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,608.05. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 46.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.