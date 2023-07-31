AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 33,198 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

