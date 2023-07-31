AGF Management Ltd. Buys 2,467 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $39,811,200,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in United Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 117,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

