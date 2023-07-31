AGF Management Ltd. Buys 64,464 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.