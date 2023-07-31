AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,879,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 80,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSTA opened at $46.59 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.