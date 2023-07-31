AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,879,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 80,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000.
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of FSTA opened at $46.59 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02.
About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
