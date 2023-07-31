AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

