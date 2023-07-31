AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,968,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after purchasing an additional 846,158 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $85.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.