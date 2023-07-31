AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 447,559 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 323,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Plug Power by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,998,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,716,000 after buying an additional 238,924 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $11.86 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

