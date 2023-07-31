AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

FMAT opened at $48.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $476.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $48.58.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

