AGF Management Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,336,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.72 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

