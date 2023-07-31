AGF Management Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

