AGF Management Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,295 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $303.43 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

