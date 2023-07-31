AGF Management Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

