AGF Management Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $100.86 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

