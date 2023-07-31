AGF Management Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.80.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON Trading Down 5.1 %

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.95 and its 200 day moving average is $320.59. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

