AGF Management Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,211 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Welltower by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,237 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

