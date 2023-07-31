AGF Management Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,513 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $268.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.