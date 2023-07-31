AGF Management Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $260.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.97 and a 200 day moving average of $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.