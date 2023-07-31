AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,881 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,380 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 486.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

