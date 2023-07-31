AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $70.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

