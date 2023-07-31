AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,163 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

