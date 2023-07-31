AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,573,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,044 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in TEGNA by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 151,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.61. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

