AGF Management Ltd. Increases Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 17.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 978.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,075.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,810 shares of company stock valued at $168,309 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

