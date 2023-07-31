AGF Management Ltd. Increases Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after buying an additional 150,636 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after buying an additional 174,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,516,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WLK opened at $137.08 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $138.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.