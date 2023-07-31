AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 148.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

