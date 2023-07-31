AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE PG opened at $156.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

