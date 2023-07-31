AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,446 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,599,000 after buying an additional 97,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after buying an additional 69,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.23.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

