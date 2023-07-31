AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,414,920,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $29,736,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.55.

RGA opened at $141.53 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.06 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

