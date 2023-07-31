AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 1,493 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Ashland by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $91.81 on Monday. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

